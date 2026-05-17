Man found dead after fire inside San Bernardino commercial building

A man was found dead inside a San Bernardino commercial building that was destroyed by a fire early Sunday morning, according to firefighters.

The blaze was reported a little after 6:30 a.m. in the 500 block of N. D Street, according to a news release posted on social media by San Bernardino County Fire Department officials.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and fire coming from the front of the structure, a single-story boarded-up commercial building, which appeared to say Doug DuBois Agency in video shared by firefighters.

"Firefighters initiated a transitional fire attack, knocking down the bulk of the fire from the exterior until conditions improved enough for crews to safely transition to an interior attack," the release said.

Once they were able to enter the building, they located a deceased adult male inside. The man has not yet been identified, firefighters said.

The fire was extinguished within approximately 30 minutes, according to the news release. They said that the fire caused an estimated $1 million in damage.

"The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the San Bernardino County Fire Office of the Fire Marshal," firefighters said.

No other injuries were reported.

Anyone who may know more was asked to contact SBCoFD officials at 909-665-2383.