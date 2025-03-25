San Bernardino County woman arrested for road rage shooting on 10 Freeway

Woman arrested for road rage shooting on I-10 Freeway in San Bernardino County

Woman arrested for road rage shooting on I-10 Freeway in San Bernardino County

Woman arrested for road rage shooting on I-10 Freeway in San Bernardino County

Police announced two arrests connected to a road rage shooting on the 10 Freeway in Rialto last week.

It happened on Sunday, March 16 at around 8:16 a.m., at which point officers with the California Highway Patrol's San Bernardino Station were dispatched to reports of a shooting on westbound lanes of I-10, according to a press release from the department.

"The incident stemmed from a road rage dispute over a lane change," said CHP's release.

They say that the suspect, who was driving a gray Nissan Rogue, pulled up alongside the victim inside of a 2024 Honda Civic and fired several rounds.

A witness called 911 after observing the shooting.

Police who arrived to the scene found several bullet holes in the victim's car.

Later that day, thanks to a "Flock Safety camera" in the area, officers located the driver of the Nissan Rogue with the help of the Fontana Police Department. Flock Safety is a statewide network of cameras that read license plates and allow law enforcement officers to track the movements of vehicles believed to have been involved in crimes.

The driver, 24-year-old Loma Linda resident Angeline Marie Gable, was arrested and booked on multiple felony charges that included attempted murder, police said.

They recovered a firearm matching the witness statements with the suspect.