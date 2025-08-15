San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputy slams into Pico Union business after multi-vehicle crash

A San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputy crashed into a restaurant supply business in the Pico Union area after a multi-vehicle crash Thursday night.

The Los Angeles Police Department said three vehicles were involved in the crash near Washington Boulevard and Vermont Avenue. They said one person may have run a red light nd crashed into the patrol unit, but officers are still investigating the cause.

The deputy and another person were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The deputy's K9 was also in the patrol unit at the time of the crash.

The sheriff's department said the deputy was in "LA conducting follow up on an investigation when the crash occurred."