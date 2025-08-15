Watch CBS News
Local News

San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputy slams into Pico Union business after multi-vehicle crash

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
Read Full Bio
Chelsea Hylton

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

A San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputy crashed into a restaurant supply business in the Pico Union area after a multi-vehicle crash Thursday night.

The Los Angeles Police Department said three vehicles were involved in the crash near Washington Boulevard and Vermont Avenue.  They said one person may have run a red light nd crashed into the patrol unit, but officers are still investigating the cause. 

The deputy and another person were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The deputy's K9 was also in the patrol unit at the time of the crash.

The sheriff's department said the deputy was in "LA conducting follow up on an investigation when the crash occurred." 

Chelsea Hylton

Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue