San Bernardino County K9 handlers discuss moment bloodhounds located missing woman in ravine

When authorities in Running Springs were having trouble finding a missing woman, two K9s put their noses together and found her in a steep ravine, where medics were able to get her to safety.

Last Saturday, two hound dogs from the Twin Peaks Station used scent from a pillow to track down a critically missing woman near the 9000 block of Old City Creek Road.

San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said the 49-year-old woman, with diminished disabilities, had fallen 200 feet down a ravine in Running Springs.

"They are the hide and seek champions," said Gabriel Jasso, one of the deputy sheriff K9 handlers.

K9 Keva and Naji's noses know the way. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department says crews had been searching for the woman for several hours, with no luck until Keva and Naji stepped in.

"Had just like a quick hit, little head pop," Jasso said. "We looked down into the ravine, and that's when we heard the missing person calling out for help."

While some police dogs are trained to track and bite crime suspects, Keva and Naji have a different approach.

"Our dogs aren't aggressive in the sense that they want to go bite somebody," Jasso said. They want to find the person. The scent, the specific scent that we give them, is the scent that they want to go find so that they get their treat at the end of the trail."

In trusting their noses, Keva and Naji found the scent and the missing woman they were looking for, which allowed county search and rescue crews to use a helicopter to lift her to safety.

"These dogs never cease to amaze you in the abilities that they can do," said Nathan Baker, a deputy sheriff K9 handler. "Just when you think you've got them figured out, they'll do something that's just totally out of right field and just, it's a super, super rewarding experience to be able to work with one of these dogs."

A success story for the sheriff's department and a reward worthy of a thousand treats for these hound dogs using their senses to save the day.