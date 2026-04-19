Pair of San Bernardino County K9s help find missing woman who fell 200 feet down ravine

A pair of Rancho Cucamonga Police Department K-9s are being hailed as heroes after they helped locate a critically missing woman who fell 200 feet down a ravine near Running Springs on Saturday.

In a news release from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, officials said that deputies from the Twin Peaks Station were called to the 9000 block of Old City Creek Road upon learning of a critically missing 49-year-old woman.

Deputies began canvassing the area, along with two K-9s named Keva and Naji, who were being handled by Deputy Jasso and Deputy Bakker, according to the release.

"K-9 Naji initially tracked a scent, after which K-9 Keva continued along down a nearby horse trail," the release said. "Approximately half a mile into the search, Keva diverted down a ravine, where Deputy Jasso heard the woman calling for help."

Deputies said that the woman had fallen 200 feet down the ravine and required an airlift to safety. She was hoisted from the ravine by SBSD's Air Rescue 306.

"Every second mattered. A missing, vulnerable adult with a traumatic brain injury walked away from home and didn't return," a news release from the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department, which is a branch of SBSD, said. "K9 Naji set the track. K9 Keva took it the distance—leading deputies down a half-mile trail and into a steep ravine, leading to the missing person. Deputies located her, and due to the terrain and her condition, an air rescue hoist was initiated."

The woman's condition was not immediately noted.