San Bernardino County deputies investigate crash involving police unit in Victorville
The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department is investigating a "unit involved traffic collision" in Victorville Monday afternoon.
The sheriff's department posted about the incident on X near Seneca and El Evado roads around 12:09 p.m.
Deputies said there is a heavy police presence and people should expect delays. They are urging drivers to use alternate routes.
No further details are immediately available.
This is a developing story and will be updated.