San Bernardino County deputies investigate crash involving police unit in Victorville

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department is investigating a "unit involved traffic collision" in Victorville Monday afternoon.

The sheriff's department posted about the incident on X near Seneca and El Evado roads around 12:09 p.m.

Deputies said there is a heavy police presence and people should expect delays. They are urging drivers to use alternate routes.

No further details are immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.