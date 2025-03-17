Watch CBS News
San Bernardino County deputies investigate crash involving police unit in Victorville

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Hylton has previously worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
Chelsea Hylton

/ KCAL News

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department is investigating a "unit involved traffic collision" in Victorville Monday afternoon.

The sheriff's department posted about the incident on X near Seneca and El Evado roads around 12:09 p.m. 

victorville-crash.png
The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department is investigating a "unit involved traffic collision" in Victorville Monday afternoon. KCAL News

Deputies said there is a heavy police presence and people should expect delays. They are urging drivers to use alternate routes.

No further details are immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

