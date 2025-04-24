San Bernardino County deputy's bodycam captures gas station shootout

A body camera video from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department shows a tense one-on-one shootout at a Victorville gas station that left a sergeant wounded and an armed suspect dead.

The gunfight happened on Dec. 1, 2023, just outside the doors of the gas station's convenience store in the 13600 block of Bear Valley Road after a woman locked herself inside the bathroom. In the dispatcher's audio released with the video, the woman asked the clerks to call 911 after her 27-year-old boyfriend Jorge Cardenas threatened her with a gun.

"She is still in the restroom. She does not want to go out," the clerk said.

The clerk told the dispatcher that Cardenas was waiting outside in a silver Nissan Altima. About six minutes after the call, the sergeant pulled into the gas station and stopped behind Cardenas' vehicle alone.

Shortly after, Cardenas entered the store and drew a gun from his waistband as the sergeant tried to detain him. The ensuing gunfire struck the sergeant's legs and a taser that was holstered on his duty belt. Alone, wounded and with no clear line of sight of the suspect, the sergeant fell to the ground, calmly radioed for help and reloaded his handgun as Cardenas walked outside.

The wounded sergeant killed the suspect during the shootout. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department

He had just loaded a new magazine when Cardenas stepped out and started shooting again. The deputy quickly returned fire, but accidentally ejected the fresh magazine after shooting three times. However, he struck Cardenas several times and killed him.

At the time of the shooting, San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus said that the sergeant, who has been with the department for 16 years, was shot in the leg and shin. The wounds were not life-threatening.