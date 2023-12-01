Watch CBS News
Local News

Suspect killed in gas station shootout with San Bernardino Sheriff's sergeant

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

A wounded San Bernardino County Sheriff's sergeant killed a suspect after a gas station shootout in Victorville.

The gun battle happened just before 1:45 p.m. in the 13600 block of Bear Valley Road. The department said the suspect immediately started shooting at the sergeant upon arrival. The sergeant sustained multiple wounds before returning fire and killing the suspect. 

Authorities airlifted the sergeant to a hospital for treatment. His condition is unclear. 

Matthew Rodriguez

Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer at kcalnews.com. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

First published on December 1, 2023 / 4:36 PM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.