Suspect killed in gas station shootout with San Bernardino Sheriff's sergeant
A wounded San Bernardino County Sheriff's sergeant killed a suspect after a gas station shootout in Victorville.
The gun battle happened just before 1:45 p.m. in the 13600 block of Bear Valley Road. The department said the suspect immediately started shooting at the sergeant upon arrival. The sergeant sustained multiple wounds before returning fire and killing the suspect.
Authorities airlifted the sergeant to a hospital for treatment. His condition is unclear.
