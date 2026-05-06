San Bernardino County deputy fatally shoots dog while responding to report of stolen vehicle

A San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputy fatally shot a dog while responding to a report of a stolen vehicle on Monday morning.

The sheriff's department said deputies responded to the 7000 block of Glasgow Avenue around 11:37 a.m. after receiving a report about a stolen vehicle.

Contracted tree cutters from Southern California Edison were attempting to reach an area that was being obstructed by a vehicle nearby. The workers contacted the owner of the vehicle whose information was on a sticker on the window. The owner of the vehicle called the police to report their stolen vehicle.

When deputies arrived, one of them entered a homeowner's yard while searching for the vehicle. The deputy encountered a homeowner's dog.

The sheriff's department said that during the encounter, the deputy opened fire, fatally striking the dog.

A sheriff's supervisor and members from Animal Control responded to the scene. The homeowners were notified of the incident.

It is unclear what events led up to the shooting, but officials said they will be reviewing body-worn camera footage and privately recorded video shared on social media.

Deputies were able to find the reported stolen vehicle. The home where the shooting took place was unrelated to the vehicle theft investigation, deputies said.