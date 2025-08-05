San Bernardino County deputy arrested for extortion and soliciting a bribe, sheriff says

A San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputy was arrested on suspicion of extortion and soliciting a bribe on Tuesday.

Felony charges were filed against Cameron Romo, 27, of Rialto, on Monday. Charges included extortion and soliciting a bribe, which resulted in a warrant for his arrest, according to a news release from SBSD. He was taken into custody at around 8 a.m. on Tuesday after he was placed on compulsory leave.

The investigation began back in June of 2024, when "a citizen complaint was received alleging on-duty criminal conduct" by the deputy, the release said.

Romo was placed on administrative leave and an investigation into the allegations was launch by SBSD's Specialized Investigation Division.

"Investigators determined Romo conducted multiple criminal acts while on-duty as a Deputy Sheriff, assigned to the Hesperia Station," the release said.

Romo was employed by SBSD since September 2020 and was assigned to Hesperia Station in August of 2021, department officials said.

"This is unfortunate that a Deputy Sheriff would engage in this type of behavior. I am proud of all the investigators involved in bringing this case to the District Attorney's Office so he can be held accountable." said a statement from San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus.

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact detectives at (909) 890-4904.