Felony charges dropped against San Bernardino County man beaten by police during arrest

Felony charges have been dropped against a man who was beaten by San Bernardino police back in 2024 during an arrest for a crime he says he didn't commit.

Billy Hill anticipates that he will have lifelong damage from the incident, which happened back on June 6, 2024 outside of the Kwik Stop Food Market at 133 E. 40th Street in San Bernardino.

"I was getting beaten with a baton," Hill recalled. "More or less, I was in fear for my life, because if he would have hit me in the head or something, he would have killed me."

Hill was working at the Kwik Stop that day, as police searched for someone wanted in connection with a stolen motorcycle. They said that he matched the description of the suspect. When they tried to take him into custody, officers said that Hill resisted arrest. They then used a taser, at which point they said he kicked at officers.

It was then that an officer swung a baton at Hill's legs 16 times, resulting in two broken legs and a fractured knee.

More than a year and a half later, after Hill spent eight months in prison, felony charges for resisting arrest and trying to take an officer's taser have been dropped.

"The department completed the investigation and determined that the use of force was out of policy," said a statement from San Bernardino Police Chief Darren Goodman, in part. "The striking officer received discipline and did not return to field duty until he received corrective training and measures were established to monitor performance and ensure the corrective steps were successful."

Hill said that he pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace so that he could get out of jail early. Now that he's out, he wants to stand up for himself and fully clear his name.

"I got accused of something I didn't do," he said. "I was painted to be a criminal and everyone was like, 'He deserved it.' I didn't deserve it.I wasn't that guy."

Hill still has an active civil case in progress against the city of San Bernardino.

California's Agency for Peace Officer Standards also determined that the officer's actions did not warrant decertification.