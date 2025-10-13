New York man arrested for kidnapping in Southern California after cross-country crime spree

A New York man was arrested in Southern California over the weekend for allegedly kidnapping a North Carolina woman and bringing her on a cross-country crime spree, authorities said on Monday.

On Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, San Bernardino County deputies were called to The Shoppes at Chino Hills, located in the 13900 block of City Center Drive, after receiving reports of suspicious people loitering in front of the Sephora store, according to a news release from SBSD.

Upon arrival, deputies detained two people and began their investigation. They located "several fraudulent identification cards, social security cards, and debit cards," the release said.

Investigators interviewed one of the people outside of the store, who was only identified as a 51-year-old woman from North Carolina. They determined that she was kidnapped and forced to travel across the country.

They say that she was kidnapped by 28-year-old New York man Rahson Govantes and an unidentified woman, before she was brought across the country to "commit fraud throughout the United States to repay debts she owed."

"During their travels, Govantes and the female suspect tortured and abused the victim by burning her with cigarettes and a curling iron," deputies said.

Govantes was arrested and booked on multiple felony charges, including aggravated mayhem, torture, kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon, according to the release.

"Investigators are working to identify the female suspect and any additional victims," deputies said.

Anyone who knows more or believes they were victimized by the same suspects is asked to call Chino Hills Police Department officers at (909) 364-2000.