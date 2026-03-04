San Bernardino pursuit suspect crashes into train while fleeing from police

San Bernardino police officers were in pursuit of a stolen vehicle on Wednesday afternoon when the suspect drove onto some train tracks and collided with a train.

Officers began the chase after learning of a car that had been stolen out of Colton. It was detected by a San Bernardino Police Department helicopter that was flying overhead, thanks to the vehicle's LoJack GPS detection system.

When SBPD officers tried to pull the driver over, the driver fled, prompting the chase to begin. As the chase continued, the suspect turned onto the train tracks near Mount Vernon Avenue and continued driving until they collided with a train, police said.

The stolen vehicle with heavy damage after crashing into a train during a police chase on Wednesday, March 4, 2026. CBS LA

After the collision, the suspect allegedly got out of the car and ran until they climbed on top of a pipe in the area, where they temporarily resisted arrest before being taken into custody, according to SBPD.

Aerial footage shows the truck just feet away from a railing over the Santa Ana River.

No further information was provided.