San Bernardino DA files charges against city council member in connection to lawsuit against the city

The San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office has filed misdemeanor eavesdropping charges against City Council member Dr. Treasure Ortiz for allegedly recording police in connection with her $2 million lawsuit against the city.

In a news release shared by the city on Wednesday, officials said that Ortiz allegedly "intentionally and without the consent of all parties to a confidential communication, used an electronic amplifying and recording device, to eavesdrop and record communications with San Bernardino Police Department personnel."

Ortiz, who represents the city's Seventh Ward, filed a federal lawsuit against San Bernardino, in which she alleged damages of over $2 million for what she said was an illegal search of the California Law Enforcement Telecommunications Search system in 2019. Both an internal review and an investigator who was independently hired by the city said that was not the case.

"Despite Ms. Ortiz filing complaints with the California State Attorney General and other law enforcement agencies, no agency has pursued charges against those who she alleges engaged in wrongdoing," the release said, also noting that Ortiz claims to have receipts that will prove her claim that CLETS was used improperly.

The city says that they shared multiple statements calling her lawsuit a misrepresentation of facts and an unfair disparagement of officials, "in an attempt to obtain millions in taxpayer dollars."

"The City is confident that when all facts are known it will be proven the San Bernardino Police Department has not used the CLETS system in an illegal manner concerning Councilmember Ortiz," the release said.

Ortiz is scheduled for arraignment on both misdemeanor charges of eavesdropping on Feb. 19, 2026.