SAG Awards nominate 'Banshees,' 'Everything' and Sandler

In nominations to its 29th annual awards, the Screen Actors Guild heaped honors on the casts of "Everything Everywhere All at Once" and "The Banshees of Inisherin," while throwing some curve balls into the Oscar race.

The awards, voted on by the Hollywood actors' guild SAG-AFTRA, were announced Wednesday on Instagram Live by Haley Lu Richardson ("The White Lotus") and Ashley Park ("Emily in Paris"). The nominees for the guild's top award, best ensemble, are: "Babylon," "The Banshees of Inisherin," "Everything Everywhere All at Once," "The Fabelmans" and "Women Talking."

Up for best performance by an female actor in a leading role are: Cate Blanchett ("Tár"), Viola Davis ("The Woman King"), Ana de Armas ("Blonde"), Danielle Deadwyler ("Till") and Michelle Yeoh ("Everything Everywhere All at Once").

Nominated for best performance by a male actor in leading role are: Austin Butler ("Elvis"), Colin Farrell ("The Banshees of Inisherin"), Brendan Fraser ("The Whale"), Bill Nighy ("Living") and Adam Sandler ("Hustle").

The SAG Awards are considered one of the most reliable Oscar bellwethers. Seldom does a movie or performance not nominated by the screen actors end up winning at the Academy Awards. Actors make up the biggest percentage of the film academy, so their choices have the largest sway.

Coming off their wins at the Golden Globes on Tuesday night, "The Fabelmans" and "The Banshees of Inisherin" increasingly look like this year's frontrunners, while "Everything Everywhere All at Once" (a co-leading five SAG nods) is also very much in the mix.

After losing their longtime broadcast home on TNT and TBS, the SAG Awards on Wednesday announced a new multiyear partnership with Netflix to stream the ceremony. This year's show, to take place Feb. 26, will livestream on Netflix's YouTube page. Next year's SAG Awards will be streamed directly on Netflix.