Safety concerns over Encino encampment near Little League field

A homeless encampment above an Encino Little League field has sparked distress among parents and coaches. Now they are demanding immediate action to ensure the safety of children amidst reports of violence, drug dealing, and fires.

The encampment, which parents claim has been there for several weeks, has become a cause for alarm as it encroaches closer to the baseball diamonds where children play on multiple fields. Concerns range from vandalism to a threat by a man with a machete, according to one parent.

"We're all deeply concerned," said Andrew Tapia, a Little League coach. "We've had some problems at the very least with vandalism to the vehicles."

Parents said a fire was burning in one encampment recently not far from the fields.

The fields sit in Los Angeles City Councilwoman Nithya Raman's district. A spokesperson tells us Raman's son plays there. Her office said they are working on outreach to address the encampment, but one complicating issue is that Caltrans owns some of the land in question.