Saddleback Church evacuated due to electrical hazard

A church in Lake Forest was evacuated on Friday afternoon due to an unspecified electronic threat, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department - Lake Forest.

Saddleback Church, located on 1 Saddleback Parkway, was being investigated by the OCSD's hazardous device section after authorities found a suspicious device.

After OCSD's sweep of the building concluded, it opened the church back up to the public after 3:15 p.m.

Authorities did not find anything suspicious inside the building it considered a serious threat.