Watch CBS News
Local News

Saddleback Church evacuated due to electrical hazard

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Aug. 26 AM Edition)
CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Aug. 26 AM Edition) 01:56

A church in Lake Forest was evacuated on Friday afternoon due to an unspecified electronic threat, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department - Lake Forest. 

Saddleback Church, located on 1 Saddleback Parkway,  was being investigated by the OCSD's hazardous device section after authorities found a suspicious device. 

After OCSD's sweep of the building concluded, it opened the church back up to the public after 3:15 p.m. 

Authorities did not find anything suspicious inside the building it considered a serious threat.

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on August 26, 2022 / 4:16 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.