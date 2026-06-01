Sabrina Carpenter requests restraining order against man arrested at her Los Angeles home

Singer Sabrina Carpenter requested a restraining order against an alleged stalker who was arrested at her Los Angeles home in late May.

In court documents obtained by CBS LA, Carpenter wrote that William Applegate, 31, had visited her home several times for more than a month before showing up to her front door "unannounced and uninvited" on May 23.

"His pattern of stalking, trespassing, and surveillance has caused me severe and ongoing emotional distress, and I am in fear what he may do if he is not restrained by this Court," Carpenter wrote in court documents.

On May 23, Applegate allegedly trespassed onto property neighboring Carpenter's home to "circumvent and breach the security fencing" around the singer's property, according to the petition for the restraining order. When he reached the front door, Applegate allegedly tried to force his way inside the home before security guards confronted him, Carpenter added.

"Despite being confronted by security and subjected to repeated, unambiguous demands that he leave the property, Applegate defiantly refused to comply," Carpenter wrote in court documents. "He then fabricated the outrageous and entirely false claim that he personally knew me and that I was expecting him. This was a complete lie."

Ring security camera footage from Sabrina Carpenter's home showed her alleged stalker appearing at her front door after getting past a security fence.

In court documents, Carpenter said Applegate refused to leave before officers from the Los Angeles Police Department arrested him. Following his arrest, Carpenter's security team discovered that Applegate had driven by her home several times since April 20.

She added that Applegate parked outside her home two more times after his arrest. The first instance happened less than 24 hours after LAPD arrested him, according to court documents.

"This is not the behavior of someone who stumbled upon my property by accident," she wrote in court documents. "This is intentional stalking and surveillance directed at me and my residence."