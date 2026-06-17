Alleged Sabrina Carpenter stalker gets 5-year restraining order

A judge issued a five-year restraining order against a man accused of stalking singer Sabrina Carpenter inside a Los Angeles courtroom on Thursday morning.

According to court documents obtained by CBS LA, Carpenter alleged that William Applegate, 31, allegedly visited her Los Angeles home several times for more than a month before showing up to her front door "unannounced and uninvited" on May 23.

Superior Court Judge David Wasserman said there is clear and convincing evidence that Applegate knew what he was doing and that his actions would cause a reasonable person to "suffer substantial emotional distress."

Wasserman said he believes Applegate's behavior would continue if a restraining order were issued. The restraining order also applies to the singer's sister, Sarah Carpenter and her partner George Smith, who live with her in her Hollywood Hills home.

The restraining order prohibits Applegate from having any contact with the protected persons and he must stay at least 100 yards from her home, workplace and vehicle.

In a written declaration, Applegate, who represented himself during the hearing, said that he and Carpenter were allegedly a part of a "classified military government program." He claimed that they needed to be together to "save the world."

On June 1, a Los Angeles County judge granted Carpenter a temporary restraining order against Appelgate. The order prohibited Applegate from being within 100 yards of Carpenter or her sister Sarah Carpenter, who live together in her Hollywood Hills home.

"His pattern of stalking, trespassing, and surveillance has caused me severe and ongoing emotional distress, and I am in fear of what he may do if he is not restrained by this Court," Carpenter wrote in court documents.

On May 23, Applegate allegedly trespassed onto a neighboring property to "circumvent and breach the security fencing" around the singer's property, according to the petition for the restraining order.

Carpenter also alleged that he refused to leave her home before officers from the Los Angeles Police Department arrested him. Following Applegate's arrest, Carpenter's security team discovered he had driven by her home several times since April 20.

She added that Applegate parked outside her home two more times after his arrest. The first instance happened less than 24 hours after LAPD arrested him, according to court documents.