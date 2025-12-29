Photos show $40 million motorcycle collection tied to Ryan Wedding, Olympic athlete-turned-alleged-drug-kingpin

Authorities in Mexico have seized a large collection of motorcycles believed to be owned by Ryan Wedding, the former Olympian wanted for allegedly running a major drug trafficking operation, the FBI announced Monday.

The motorcycles, believed to be valued at approximately $40 million, were found after officials executed multiple search warrants this month, the FBI's Los Angeles division said in social media posts. Images posted by the FBI on Monday show rows of motorcycles allegedly linked to Wedding. Many of them appear to be Ducati motorcycles covered with sponsors, similar to ones used in competitive races.

This month, Mexican authorities executed multiple search warrants and seized a large number of motorcycles with an estimated value of approximately $40 million USD believed to be owned by FBI’s Top Ten Fugitive Ryan James Wedding. This successful seizure is a result of… pic.twitter.com/yessXdMYDV — FBI Los Angeles (@FBILosAngeles) December 29, 2025

Wedding, a 44-year-old Canadian national and Olympic snowboarder, was charged with multiple drug offenses in October 2024 and is still on the run from law enforcement. The U.S. government is offering a reward of up to $15 million for information leading to his arrest and conviction. He is on the FBI Ten Most Wanted Fugitive list and has been previously compared to other notorious drug traffickers like Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman and Pablo Escobar.

"If you have any information concerning Wedding, please contact the FBI via WhatsApp, Signal or Telegram at (424) 495-0614. You may also contact your local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or you can submit a tip online at http://tips.fbi.gov," FBI Los Angeles said.

Earlier this month, the FBI released a newly obtained photo of Wedding, who is believed to be residing in Mexico. He should be considered armed and dangerous, according to the FBI.

Wedding competed for the Canadian national team in the 2002 Salt Lake City Winter Olympic Games before he was convicted in 2009 for conspiracy to distribute cocaine. He served time in prison until he was released in December 2010. Some time after that, federal prosecutors allege, he founded his drug trafficking enterprise.

Federal authorities allege Wedding is responsible for routinely shipping hundreds of kilograms of cocaine from Colombia, through Mexico and Southern California to Canada and other U.S. locations. Wedding is also accused of ordering multiple murders, including the murder of a federal witness in January 2025.