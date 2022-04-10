RV towing moratorium lifted, sparking debate amongst L.A. residents, homeless advocates

The Los Angeles City Council opted to lift their ongoing moratorium on towing unlicensed recreational vehicles lining certain Los Angeles roadways on April 6, putting an end to the pandemic-era protection that RV residents had over the last couple of years.

The highly divisive topic has been met with much debate, and CBS reporters spoke with those standing on both sides of the line, each passionately arguing their case.

"They're ruining the environment," said Lucy Han, a Playa del Rey resident who listed off a lengthy list of safety concerns. "They're defecting, they're urinating in the area. ... There's human sex's trafficking. We've had four shootings."

While she might see a world of problems circulating around these RVs, others see a world crushed, as their living places are suddenly at risk.

"Sad. I was sad about it," said Peggy Kennedy, who advocates for the homeless community. "I know people are going to be harmed, they'll lose their homes."

The vote means that the Los Angeles Department of Transportation can immediately start towing vehicles, including those that are abandoned, pose a traffic hazard or a threat to an environmental or public health.

Kennedy, joined by several other advocates maintain that the narrative that these areas are flooded with crime are an attack on the poor and unhoused communities, and that RV dwellers co-exist without issue.

Nathan Clukey is among those advocates, who mentioned that he believes most of the community is able to co-exist without issue.

Neither Han, nor L.A. City Councilman Joe Buscaino, buy that message.

"We need to restore our quality of life in our neighborhoods," said Buscaino, who is currently in the midst of a candidacy for Mayor of Los Angeles. "Bring some common sense enforcement to remove these RVs from streets."

Kennedy and Clukey don't think that targeting these citizens is an adequate solution, noting that where criminal tendencies and where someone lives are entirely different issues.

"There's all different types of people, so you can't just say one thing about any population," said Kennedy. "Mostly, it's people who are poor - they can't afford rent - and that's that."

They deflected that the problems surrounding these areas, including the rising crime rates, are in fact an indication on the current city government.

"If we can't solve a problem, then the only choice is to tolerate it," Clukey said. "The problem isn't where people are parking, that's a result of the way the city is run."

For Han, tolerance is far from a solution.

"If they weren't to have crime, if they weren't to have the fire(s) here, that would be something to consider. But, it's just too dangerous down here right now," she said.

As the debate rages on, L.A. DOT will continue to move forward with the moratorium lifted. However, they did indicate that they will need to provide homeless housing opportunities first.