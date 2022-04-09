Newly adopted motion allows for immediate towing of RVs

In a swift turn, Los Angeles officials have decided to end the pandemic-era protection for those living in RVs.

"They say you have to move, I move," said 72-year-old homeless man Raymond Molina. "When I move, I get a ticket where I go."

Molina is one of the many RVs and tents on Saticoy Street in Panorama City littering the location that once served as the backdrop for the show the Office. But after the City Council adopted a new motion allowing RVs that are blocking streets or are considered a health hazard to be towed away immediately, Molina and the many others on Saticoy will have to adhere to the parking rules or have their homes towed away.

"This motion was instrumental to help provide that clarity and give us a path moving forward," said Councilmember Monica Rodriguez. "Our biggest challenge is we don't have lots available for towing these vehicles to so that's why we had such a backlog in our streets."

Understanding that the change will take time to implement, Rodriguez said she hopes to get more lots to tow RVs and to employ more towing companies to speed everything up.

"They would just completely block the street so the residents have a tough time to come and go," said neighbor Mariam Aivazin.

After denying assistance in the past, Molina said the idea of getting help is warming up to him with impending fines and a possibility that he may lose his home looming over his head.

"I'm not scared anymore [because] on the street I get beat up," he said. "Got hit right here with a big bar."

However, with his fixed income, Molina is nervous about the cost of an apartment and the possibility of losing all of his belongings.

"it's hard but it's life," he said.