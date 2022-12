An RV struck a utility pole and sheared a fire hydrant at Studebaker Road and the 105 Freeway in Norwalk just before 6 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. CBSLA

An RV struck a utility pole and sheared a fire hydrant at Studebaker Road and the 105 Freeway in Norwalk just before 6 a.m. Thursday.

The motor home hit the pole and smashed into a fire hydrant, shearing it, according to the L.A. County Fire Dept.

No injuries were reported.

Power lines were down in the area.