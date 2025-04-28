RV crashes into power pole in San Bernardino County neighborhood causing outages

RV crashes into power pole causing outages in San Bernardino County

Residents in the San Bernardino County neighborhood of San Antonio Heights are without power Monday morning after an RV crashed into a power pole.

The California Highway Patrol received a call around 12:37 a.m. about a traffic collision near W. 25th Street and Euclid Avenue.

An RV crashed into a power pole in a San Bernardino County neighborhood, causing several outages to residents. KCAL News

An RV crashed into a power pole, splitting it into pieces and knocking out power to nearby residents.

As of 7 a.m., about 77 Southern California Edison customers are still without power. It is unclear when power will be restored.

The CHP is still investigating the cause of the crash.