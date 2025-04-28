Watch CBS News
RV crashes into power pole in San Bernardino County neighborhood causing outages

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region.
Chelsea Hylton

/ KCAL News

Residents in the San Bernardino County neighborhood of San Antonio Heights are without power Monday morning after an RV crashed into a power pole.

The California Highway Patrol received a call around 12:37 a.m. about a traffic collision near W. 25th Street and Euclid Avenue.

An RV crashed into a power pole in a San Bernardino County neighborhood, causing several outages to residents.  KCAL News

An RV crashed into a power pole, splitting it into pieces and knocking out power to nearby residents.

As of 7 a.m., about 77 Southern California Edison customers are still without power.  It is unclear when power will be restored.

The CHP is still investigating the cause of the crash. 

