Rushing delivers a dramatic 11th-inning walk-off as Dodgers edge Rockies 8-7

Dalton Rushing singled in the winning run against a drawn-in infield in the 11th inning, rallying the Dodgers to an 8-7 win over the Colorado Rockies on Monday night in Los Angeles' first extra-innings game of the season.

The Dodgers improved to 60-32, the first team in the majors this season with 60 wins. They were the only team in the majors not to have played extras. It was also their first extra-inning game since Game 7 of last year's World Series, when they beat Toronto for their second straight championship.

Teoscar Hernández started the bottom of the 11th at second base. Max Muncy was intentionally walked by Jimmy Herget (0-3). Pinch-hitter Tommy Edman's sacrifice bunt moved Hernández to third and he scored on Rushing's third hit of the game.

The Dodgers tied the game 7-7 in the 10th. Andy Pages started the inning at second and took third on Freeman's groundout to first off Brennan Bernardino. Pages scored on second baseman Edouard Julien's fielding error of Mookie Betts. Betts took second on Tucker's single before Hernández lined into an inning-ending double play, with Tucker doubled off first.

Jake McCarthy's groundout to first base gave the Rockies a 7-6 lead in the 10th.

Cole Carrigg began the inning at second base and took third on Tyler Freeman's sacrifice bunt off Dodgers reliever Edgardo Henriquez (3-0). McCarthy grounded to first and Freddie Freeman stepped on the bag and fired to the plate, where Carrigg scored under the tag of Rushing.

There appeared to be heated words exchanged. Both dugouts emptied and both bullpens came part of the way onto the field. Muncy ran in to move Rushing away from the mound before calm was restored.

The Rockies tied the game 6-all in the ninth. Kyle Karros had an RBI double off Dodgers closer Tanner Scott. Carrigg's two-run double to deep center with the bases loaded scored the tying runs. Brett Sullivan, who pinch ran for Karros, also was called safe at the plate, which would have been the go-ahead run, but the Dodgers challenged the call.

They got the call overturned and then Rockies challenged a different aspect of the play, claiming Rushing had violated the blocking the plate rule. But Colorado lost the challenge, forcing extra innings tied 6-6.

Shohei Ohtani drove in four runs, highlighted by his 299th career homer.

Up next

Rockies RHP Michael Lorenzen (3-9, 6.91 ERA) starts Tuesday against Dodgers RHP Justin Wrobleski (10-2, 2.80).