Film high school co-founded by George Clooney celebrates first graduating class

For many students in Los Angeles, breaking into Hollywood can feel like a dream that's out of reach. But on Wednesday, the first graduating class of a unique film and television program is proving that talent can come from any ZIP code.

Out of a sea of caps and gowns, 46 students are ready to make waves in the entertainment industry.

"Being able to wear the cap and gown, saying that I made it this far with all the trials and tribulations, it's a great thing," student Nathan Zacarias said.

Zacarias said his diploma is more than the traditional milestone; it's a ticket into the film and television industry that he grew up watching from the outside.

"It really leads us to understand what it is to be in this industry before we even step foot in it," Zacarias said.

He's part of the first class to graduate from Roybal Film and Television Magnet, which was co-founded by actor George Clooney. As part of the LA Unified School District, the high school was created four years ago to build a pipeline into the film and television industry that's inclusive for underrepresented students.

"As we pay it forward, we also came from the community. We know what it's like to struggle," principal Blanca Cruz said. "To see my kids also achieve, for what many may seem to be impossible, that's very powerful."

From costume design to cinematography, students learn the craft behind the camera. The program also connects teens with mentors and industry professionals to help set the stage for what comes next.

Industry leaders said the school helps fill a labor gap as Hollywood will need tens of thousands of behind-the-scenes crew in the coming years.

"Our community has a lot of talent, and many times we don't give them an opportunity to show that talent," Cruz said. "Many times, we don't tap into it. Many times we don't invest in it."

For students like Xavier Calderon, the investment is life-changing.

"I feel very accomplished being able to stand before all these very accomplished individuals," he said. "Then be able to see me for who I am, and not just, as I want to say, a statistic."

Calderon is heading to the New York University Tisch School of the Arts, and Zacarias is attending California State University, Northridge.

"I will make it to the big screen," Zacarias said. "No doubt about that."