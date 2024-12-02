Rose Bowl announces $80 million "Lasting Legacy Campaign"

The operators of the Rose Bowl announced their $80 million "Lasting Legacy Campaign" to revamp the 102-year-old stadium.

The remodeling project will improve seating, refurbish the stadium's iconic sign and install one of the nation's largest video boards, among other enhancements.

"These investments will help ensure that we remain one of the most dynamic football, soccer, concert and festival venues in the world," said Jens Weiden, CEO of the Rose Bowl Operating Company.

The remodel, which consists of eight projects, will be completed in two phases. While some of the projects, like the installation of a new sound system and refurbishment of the marquee, were finished before UCLA's fall football season, the rest will be completed in 2026 and shortly after the 2028 Olympic Games.

"The Lasting Legacy Campaign is a crucial step in reaffirming the Stadium's place as a global icon in sports, entertainment and culture," said Dedan Brozino, President of the Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation.

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 04: A general view of Rose Bowl before a game between the LSU Tigers and the UCLA Bruins on September 04, 2021 in Pasadena, California. Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Before its $80 million facelift, the Pasadena and Southern California landmark hosted World Cup matches and the Super Bowl in the 1970s, 80s and 90s. It also hosts the titular Rose Bowl Game, the oldest college football playoff game, which sparked the many others that followed.

"The Rose Bowl is a jewel in our community, playing host to some of the most memorable moments in our history," Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger. "The Lasting Legacy Campaign will ensure that this beloved venue continues to stand as a place for people around Los Angeles County, the nation, and the world to come together and celebrate."

Dubbed, "The Granddaddy of Them All," the Rose Bowl Game served as the prototype of the modern College Football Playoffs. The arena continues to be a fixture of the sport, hosting the quarterfinal of the playoffs for the next two seasons.

"The Rose Bowl is America's Stadium for a reason," California Assemblyman John Harabedian said. "There have been more iconic moments in the history of sports and entertainment there than just about anywhere else in the country."