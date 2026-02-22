Rolling Hills Estates road locked down after weapons fired at sheriff's department vehicle

An apparent shooting led to the lockdown of an area in Rolling Hills Estates on Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, a deputy at the Lomita Station responded to reports of multiple vehicles driving at a high rate of speed around 9:08 a.m. As he began to leave the area, he heard a "loud pop" in the area of the rear of his marked patrol vehicle.

The deputy exited the vehicle to assess the situation, and he discovered what appeared to be a single bullet hole on the passenger side of the trunk hatch. He was unharmed.

As a result, LASD deputies and officers with the Palos Verdes Estates and Torrance police departments established a containment perimeter, which remains active as of 2 p.m. The containment area is on Silver Spur Road, between Crenshaw and Hawthorne boulevards.

"This dangerous incident highlights the serious risks our deputies face daily in protecting our community," the LASD said in a news release. "Shooting at law enforcement will not be tolerated and all available resources will be used to identify and apprehend the suspect(s) responsible."

No additional details were immediately made available.