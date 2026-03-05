Rolling Hills Estates man, woman charged in connection with shooting at a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy vehicle

Two people have been arrested in Hawaii and face various charges, ranging from attempted murder to accessory after the fact, for allegedly shooting at a Los Angeles Sheriff deputy's vehicle while the deputy was responding to a call of service in Rolling Hills Estates.

Shane Michael Mahoney, 39, has been charged with one felony count each of attempted murder and assault with a semiautomatic firearm upon a peace officer, and Arianna Charmaine Mitchell, 22, has been charged with one felony count of accessory after the fact.

According to the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office, on Feb. 22, as a deputy was responding to a call of a reckless driver in the 600 block of Deep Valley Drive, when a gunshot rang out, and the vehicle was struck by a bullet just before 9 a.m.

The deputy got out of the vehicle and discovered a single bullet hole. Mahoney is accused of shooting at the vehicle with an assault-style rifle from an apartment complex balcony, and Mitchell allegedly helped Mahoney flee from law enforcement after the incident.

During a Thursday news conference, Sheriff Robert Luna said he was very grateful because the deputy was not injured, because "this was not a random act," he said. "This was an attempted murder of a peace officer." He also said both suspects resided in the Rolling Hills Estates apartment.

Luna said the bullet penetrated the passenger side-trunk compartment and traveled forward into the rear seat panel. "Thankfully, the bullet did not penetrate the back of the front seat where the deputy was seated. Our deputy could have absolutely been killed, and that's what I'm talking about. I'm so grateful that did not happen," he said.

The day after the shooting, Luna said the suspects drove to LAX, parked their vehicle, and boarded a flight to Kauai, Hawaii. Investigators obtained surveillance video and an assault rifle and three semi-automatic firearms, and ballistic evidence after serving search warrants for their residence and vehicle.

The two were taken into custody on Feb. 24 and are awaiting extradition back to California. "This case demonstrates our unwavering commitment to protecting those who protect our communities," Luna said.