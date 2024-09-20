Watch CBS News
Rollerblader killed following hit-and-run crash in West Los Angeles

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

A hit-and-run driver killed a rollerblader along a busy intersection on Friday night, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The collision happened just before 8:40 p.m. at the S. Bundy Drive and W. Olympic Boulevard intersection in West LA, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. 

Firefighters declared the roughly 30-year-old man dead at the scene. Investigators from the LAPD described the suspect as a 40-year-old man with dreadlocks. Officers believe he was driving a black Dodge Durango. 

