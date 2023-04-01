Watch CBS News
Rockslide blocks Piuma Road in Malibu

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

A rockslide has blocked a road leading up to Monte Nido in Malibu. 

screen-shot-2023-03-31-at-5-36-24-pm.png
KCAL News

With Sky-CAL over the scene, a large amount of debris could be seen blocking both lanes of Piuma Road near Costa Del Sol. 

There was no timetable for when the rubble would be cleared from the roadway. 

The same road was blocked by a similar event in early March, which caused an overnight closure.

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

Check your local road conditions with KCAL News NEXT Traffic here.

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on March 31, 2023 / 5:41 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

