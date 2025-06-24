Robert F. Kennedy Community School's campus evacuated, man in custody after gun pointed at school police in Koretaown

The Robert F. Kennedy Community Schools campus was evacuated on Tuesday after a gun was allegedly pointed at school officers.

It happened at around 2:20 p.m., when Los Angeles School police say they were "conducting safe passage patrol" on the perimeter of the campus, which essentially sprawls between Wilshire Boulevard and W. 8th Street in Koreatown.

While they were in the area, officers attempted to contact a group of men who were in the 700 block of S. Catalina Street, said a statement from an LASPD spokesperson.

"As the officers approached the group, an adult male pointed a handgun at the officers," said the statement. "The male adult fled into a nearby apartment building."

Officers established a perimeter in the area and placed the RFK campus on lockdown, which continued into 6 p.m. before students and staff were evacuated.

One man was taken into custody, but the large police presence, which included Los Angeles Police Department officers, could be seen in the area as their investigation continued.

It's unclear if a firearm was recovered and how many additional suspects police are searching for.

No injuries have been reported in the incident.