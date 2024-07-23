Watch CBS News
Robbery suspect slams stolen Glendale police car into tree

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

A robbery suspect crashed a stolen Glendale police cruiser into a tree Tuesday night.

The crash happened at about 9 p.m. after officers responded to the intersection of East Broadway and South Kenwood Street. The Glendale Police Department said the suspect jumped into the officer's patrol car and drove away. 

The man crashed the cruiser less than a mile away shortly after.

No officers suffered any injuries. The suspect was taken into custody, according to officers. 

Matthew Rodriguez

Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

