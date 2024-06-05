Robbery suspect pulled out of bush after LA County deputies search neighborhood

Los Angeles County deputies swarmed a Downey neighborhood after tracking down an alleged robbery crew Wednesday afternoon.

The alleged robbery happened at a Foot Locker in Compton at about 1:15 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Investigators described the incident as a "flash-mob-style robbery" involving four people. The suspects grabbed several items and fought with employees.

While the suspects got away with the stolen merchandise, some of the items had tracking devices relaying their location to investigators.

Deputies eventually located the suspects on Dolan Avenue in Downey. Investigators and a tactical team immediately arrested three people while the final suspect hid inside a bush in the backyard.

After a quick search, deputies and a K9 team pinpointed the man's location in the backyard.

They tossed a flash-bang to disorient him, and he was arrested without incident. Investigators recovered the stolen goods inside one of the suspect's cars.