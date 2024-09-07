Watch CBS News
Robbery suspect arrested after stealing baseball bats from Walmart in Ventura

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Police arrested a robbery suspect who allegedly took baseball bats from a Walmart store in Ventura on Friday. 

Officers were called to the store, located in the 1700 block of S. Victoria Avenue, at around 9:30 p.m. after learning of a shoplifting incident that had just occurred in the area, according to a statement from the Ventura Police Department. 

They say that the suspect stole two metal baseball bats and a pair of batting gloves "by means of force."

Arriving units found the suspect, who has since been identified as 30-year-old Adam Martinez, waving the baseball bats at people outside of a nearby restaurant. 

When he saw the officers arrive, he ran on foot, prompting the officers to give chase, their statement said. 

"Officers caught up to Martinez a short distance later, where he brandished the baseball bats at the officers in a threatening manner," according to VPD. "Officers were able to deploy a less lethal force option, taking Martinez into custody without further incident."

He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment where he allegedly punched an officer and also spit on a deputy with the Ventura County Sheriff's Department, the statement said. 

After he received treatment, he was booked for robbery, violently resisting an officer, battery on a peace officer and a parole hold for other violent crimes, officer said. 

No further information was provided. 

