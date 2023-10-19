Community mourns 4 Pepperdine students killed in Malibu crash

A prayer service will be happening at Pepperdine University on Thursday in memory of the four students who were killed in a tragic crash on the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu.

The prayer service was held Pepperdine's Firestone Fieldhouse from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Thursday. All Seaver College classes were canceled to accommodate the students who wanted to attend.

"Join us as we come together in a spirit of comfort, compassion, and care as we lift up in prayer the families and friends of those we have lost and unite as a community to call upon our loving God for peace and comfort in this difficult time," according to a message sent to the university community. "President Jim Gash, provost Jay Brewster, and vice president for student affairs Connie Horton will address the community as we immerse ourselves in prayer and scripture to seek God's presence to bring healing to our community."

University officials said the campus is offering "spiritual and emotional support, including from the counseling center, from the pastoral care team, and the student care team."

Niamh Rolston, Asha Weir, Deslyn Williams, and Peyton Stewart were all in their 20s and seniors at Pepperdine's Seaver College of Liberal Arts. All four were also members of the Alpha Phi sorority on campus.

Asha Weir, from Philadelphia, was a senior student at Pepperdine. Her mother tells us she was majoring in English and she just flew back from Philadelphia to LA Tuesday morning.

Asha Weir Credit: The Weir Family

Niamh Rolston, from Los Angeles, was studying business and hoping to move on to get her Masters Degree after graduating in the spring. Her father said she was aways "full of life."

Niamh Rolston Credit: The Rolston Family

Peyton Stewart was from New York and studying business at Pepperdine University.

Peyton Stewart Instagram: Peyton Stewart

Deslyn Williams grew up in an Atlanta suburb and was interested in becoming a veterinarian.

Deslyn Williams Instagram: Deslyn Williams

All four women were killed after an out of control driver hit them as they were standing on the side of the road in the 21600 block of the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The driver, 22-year-old Fraser Michael Bohm, was driving a dark-colored sedan westbound when he lost control of his car and swerved onto the north shoulder of the road. He slammed into three parked vehicles, heavily damaging all of them and leaving one on its side, before hitting the four students.

Bohm was taken into custody at the scene on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence. Jail records show he was released from custody around 7:20 a.m. on Wednesday.

Investigators say they were still working to determine if Bohm was impaired at the time of the crash.