Road rage suspect hides inside RV during standoff with Torrance police

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

A road rage suspect hid inside his RV during a standoff with Torrance police on Friday night. 

The incident started at 4:30 p.m. after someone called the Torrance Police Department to report a road rage situation. When officers responded to a parking lot in the 2500 block of Skypark Drive, the suspect refused to leave his RV. The department parked one of their armored vehicles in front of the RV to block the suspect from driving off.

Police contacted the man and eventually got him to come out. 

Torrance police blocked the RV with an armored car. KCAL News

No one was injured during the standoff.

First published on May 3, 2024 / 7:19 PM PDT

