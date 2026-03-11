Road closures in place as Annenberg Wildlife Crossing construction continues

Agoura Road in Agoura Hills will be closed for most of the day on Wednesday as crews work on the final stages of the Annenberg Wildlife Crossing project.

According to Caltrans, Agoura Road will be closed between Rondell Street and Hydepark Drive between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Crews will perform concrete placement during that time frame.

No through traffic will be allowed between those hours. Caltrans advised travelers to detour through the 101 Freeway between Chesebro Road and Liberty Canyon Road.

A shuttle service will also be available during the closure, running every 30 minutes. The pick up and drop off locations are as follows:

Eastbound: The eastbound shuttle pick-up location will be at Dorothy Drive and Chesebro Road. The drop-off location will be at Liberty Canyon and Agoura Road.

Westbound: The westbound shuttle pick-up location will be at Liberty Canyon and Agoura Road. The drop-off location will be Dorothy Drive and Chesebro Road.



Project leaders said last summer that construction of the bridge is in its final stages and is expected to be completed this year. The bridge, made with 26 million pounds of concrete, is constructed for animal use only, with no humans permitted.

It's designed to allow wildlife to cross from the Santa Monica Mountains to the Sierra Madre Range in a safe manner.