These road closures, parking restrictions are in effect ahead of 2024 Golden Globes
A number of road closures and parking restrictions are in place Sunday for the Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton hotel, which begins at 5 p.m. Pacific / 8 p.m. Eastern and will air live on both coasts on CBS.
According to the city of Beverly Hills, the following road closures will be in effect:
North Santa Monica Boulevard:
- Westbound: Complete lane closures, from Wilshire Blvd. to Century Park East, from 9 p.m. Sunday, January 8 through 6 a.m. Wednesday, January 11.
- Eastbound: Complete lane closures from Century Park East to Wilshire Blvd. from 2 p.m. Monday, January 9 through 6 a.m. Wednesday, January 11.
Alternate routes include south Santa Monica Boulevard in both directions.
Wilshire Boulevard:
- Eastbound/Westbound: Lane reductions take place at 9 p.m. Monday, January 9.
- Eastbound lanes of Wilshire Blvd.: will be completely closed between the Los Angeles Country Club and N. Santa Monica Blvd. (local access to residents and Country Club guests in the 10200-10300 blocks of Wilshire Blvd.) beginning at 8 p.m. Monday, January 9 through 6 a.m. Wednesday, January 11.
Whittier, Carmelita, Elevado and Lomitas at Walden Drive and Trenton Drive and adjacent alleys:
- These streets will be "local access only" beginning at 6:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 10 to 1:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 11; All streets will be posted with no-parking signs at 6:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 10 to 1:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 11
Parking will be completely restricted (no exceptions) from 6:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 10 to 1:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 11:
- Whittier Dr: Wilshire Blvd. to Walden Dr.
- Carmelita Ave: Wilshire Blvd. to Walden Dr.
- Elevado Ave: Wilshire Blvd. to Walden Dr.
- Trenton Dr: Whittier Dr. to Wilshire Blvd.
- Walden Dr: Santa Monica Blvd. to Elevado Ave.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.