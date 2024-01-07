Watch CBS News
These road closures, parking restrictions are in effect ahead of 2024 Golden Globes

By Iris Salem

/ KCAL News

A number of road closures and parking restrictions are in place Sunday for the Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton hotel, which begins at 5 p.m. Pacific / 8 p.m. Eastern and will air live on both coasts on CBS. 

According to the city of Beverly Hills, the following road closures will be in effect:

North Santa Monica Boulevard:

  • Westbound: Complete lane closures, from Wilshire Blvd. to Century Park East, from 9 p.m. Sunday, January 8 through 6 a.m. Wednesday, January 11.
  • Eastbound: Complete lane closures from Century Park East to Wilshire Blvd. from 2 p.m. Monday, January 9 through 6 a.m. Wednesday, January 11.

Alternate routes include south Santa Monica Boulevard in both directions.

Wilshire Boulevard:

  • Eastbound/Westbound: Lane reductions take place at 9 p.m. Monday, January 9.
  • Eastbound lanes of Wilshire Blvd.: will be completely closed between the Los Angeles Country Club and N. Santa Monica Blvd. (local access to residents and Country Club guests in the 10200-10300 blocks of Wilshire Blvd.) beginning at 8 p.m. Monday, January 9 through 6 a.m. Wednesday, January 11.

Whittier, Carmelita, Elevado and Lomitas at Walden Drive and Trenton Drive and adjacent alleys:

  • These streets will be "local access only" beginning at 6:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 10 to 1:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 11; All streets will be posted with no-parking signs at 6:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 10 to 1:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 11

Parking will be completely restricted (no exceptions) from 6:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 10 to 1:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 11:

  • Whittier Dr: Wilshire Blvd. to Walden Dr.
  • Carmelita Ave: Wilshire Blvd. to Walden Dr.
  • Elevado Ave: Wilshire Blvd. to Walden Dr.
  • Trenton Dr: Whittier Dr. to Wilshire Blvd.
  • Walden Dr: Santa Monica Blvd. to Elevado Ave.

