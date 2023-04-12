Road closures begin for Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach

It's almost time for the 48th annual Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach. With the thrill of the April 14-16th street race comes road transformations and closures.

Course construction began in February to create the 2-mile, 11-turn course. It took 14 million pounds of concrete blocks, 4 miles of fencing and 17,000 bolted-together tires. The grandstands and pedestrian bridges are in place and today, Wednesday, road closures on some of the downtown streets start.

Following is a complete list of road closures:

Wednesday, April 12

4 a.m.

Closure of the side streets off Shoreline Drive and Seaside Way leading into the racecourse.

7 a.m.

Closure of westbound Shoreline Drive

Closure of the northbound Queensway Bridge off‐ramp

Closure of the southbound Queensway Bridge on‐ramp from Shoreline Drive

Closure of Aquarium Way, south of Shoreline Drive

3 p.m.

Closure of eastbound Shoreline Drive from Broadway to Ocean Boulevard.

Pine Avenue will remain open to traffic for visitors to the Hyatt, waterfront restaurants, Shoreline Village and Shoreline Marina tenants.





Friday, Saturday, Sunday; April 14-16:

6 a.m.

Access to the Hyatt, Shoreline Village and the Shoreline Marina from Ocean Boulevard and Pine Avenue will close.



Southbound Pine Avenue will close to all traffic.



Access to the south side of the track will be provided at the intersection of Ocean Boulevard and Alamitos Avenue and will only be available to Grand Prix passholders and those with boat owner permits.



Closure of interior streets of The Pike, north of Shoreline Drive.

7 p.m.

Pine Avenue will open for traffic to access the Hyatt, Shoreline Village and Shoreline Marina tenants.

Thursday evening, April 13, kicks off the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach events with Thunder Thursday at The Pike Outlets. It's a free, family event that includes motorcycle stunt shows, pit stop competitions, a chance to meet drivers and pit crews, live bands, DJs, food tents, and a beer garden.