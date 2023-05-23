Road and air travel expected to be bustling Memorial Day weekend

If you're thinking of getting out of town this Memorial Day weekend, you're not alone. There are 3.3 million in SoCal expected to travel this holiday weekend.

Nationwide, AAA expects 42.3 million Americans will travel for the holiday weekend -- 7% more than last year.

Air travel is really expecting an increase. LAX is anticipating its highest one-day total of travelers, since the pandemic, this coming Thursday, and AAA says this Memorial Day weekend could be the busiest at airports since 2005.

Wednesday through Monday, 1.2 million travelers are expected to go through LAX.

Representatives at the airport said they are ready. "We've opened a secondary cell phone lot, so we want folks to go there, wait for their family and friends to give them a call before they enter the central terminal area so they can pick them up from the curb and that's going to avoid some of the traffic congestion of folks having to go around and around the horseshoe," said Victoria Spilabotte, LAX.

If trends continue AAA representatives say there could be a record number of travelers throughout the entire summer season, despite high airline ticket prices.

For Southern Californians, AAA lists the top destinations for this Memorial Day weekend as Las Vegas, San Diego, Santa Barbara, the Grand Canyon, and Palm Springs.