Riverside's Mission Inn co-owner dies at 88

Duane Roberts, the longtime owner and CEO of the iconic Mission Inn Hotel & Spa in Riverside, died on Saturday, his wife announced.

In a post to Facebook, Kelly Roberts, who is a co-owner and Vice Chairman, said he passed in his sleep while surrounded by family.

"I feel so blessed to have shared 35 wonderful years of marriage with Duane," she said. "Together, we built a beautiful life working side by side, sharing in the joy, purpose, and love that defined our journey together. He was the most incredible husband and stepfather to Doug and Casey, and a loving grandfather whose wisdom and warmth touched every generation of our family. We had a special love for one another, and I will forever miss him."

The 88-year-old purchased the property in 1992 when it was in danger of being demolished and immediately ordered a restoration project to protect the Spanish-style architecture and modernize amenities, the hotel's website says.

The hotel, located in the heart of downtown Riverside, is known for its annual Festival of Lights and is a popular destination for holiday light viewings every December.

"His love for Riverside helped revitalize its historic core and strengthen the heart of the community," Kelly said. "He was deeply committed to helping those in need, and his compassion knew no bounds. The impact of his kindness and the organizations he championed will continue to inspire and uplift others for generations to come."