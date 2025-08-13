Watch CBS News
Local News

Riverside's historic Mission Inn temporarily closed for repairs

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Read Full Bio
Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Riverside's Mission Inn temporarily closing for reapirs
Riverside's Mission Inn temporarily closing for reapirs 00:20

Riverside's historic Mission Inn Hotel will be temporarily closed this week due to necessary repairs, according to hotel officials. 

In a statement shared with CBS News Los Angeles, they said that an "unforeseen water issue with our boiler system" requires immediate action. 

They plan to resume normal operations as soon as Friday morning, but in the day that they aren't open, they said that they would be contacting guests with reservations to arrange alternative accommodation or rescheduled their stays. 

"We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and deeply appreciate your understanding, patience, and continued support as we work to ensure the Mission Inn remains the iconic and welcoming destination you know and love," the statement said. 

The Mission Inn opened as a boarding house back in 1876 and transitioned into a full-service hotel in the early 1900s, according to their website. In the years since, it has become a wildly popular tourist destination, especially during the holiday season when they deck the sprawling grounds with thousands of lights and decorations for their Festival of Lights. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue