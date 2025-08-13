Riverside's historic Mission Inn temporarily closed for repairs

Riverside's historic Mission Inn Hotel will be temporarily closed this week due to necessary repairs, according to hotel officials.

In a statement shared with CBS News Los Angeles, they said that an "unforeseen water issue with our boiler system" requires immediate action.

They plan to resume normal operations as soon as Friday morning, but in the day that they aren't open, they said that they would be contacting guests with reservations to arrange alternative accommodation or rescheduled their stays.

"We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and deeply appreciate your understanding, patience, and continued support as we work to ensure the Mission Inn remains the iconic and welcoming destination you know and love," the statement said.

The Mission Inn opened as a boarding house back in 1876 and transitioned into a full-service hotel in the early 1900s, according to their website. In the years since, it has become a wildly popular tourist destination, especially during the holiday season when they deck the sprawling grounds with thousands of lights and decorations for their Festival of Lights.