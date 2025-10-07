Watch CBS News
Riverside police arrest two men in alleged murder-for-hire plot

By
Matthew Rodriguez
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.
Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

Two men arrested in alleged murder-for-hire plot in Riverside
Two men arrested in alleged murder-for-hire plot in Riverside 01:19

The Riverside Police Department arrested two Inland Empire men for an alleged murder-for-hire case.

Officers booked Kenny Andrew Johnson, 43, and Alonzo Jeffery Monk Jr., 43, for murder and conspiracy to commit murder. They are being held without bail. Both men pleaded not guilty to all charges. 

The case against them stems from a deadly shooting that happened on Sept. 29, outside of an automotive business in Riverside. Investigators said the victim, 27-year-old Horacio Montero Jr., was inside a trailer near the business when he was shot and killed.

Detectives quickly identified Johnson as a suspect and arrested him a few hours later. During the investigation, police said they determined that Johnson and Monk Jr. allegedly conspired to kill Montero Jr.

Investigators are trying to determine the suspects' motive to kill the 27-year-old. 

Anyone with additional information on the case should contact Detective Richard Glover at (951) 353-7134 or via email at RGlover@RiversideCA.gov. Tips can also be sent to Detective Anthony Watkins at (951) 353-7105 or via email at AWatkins@RiversideCA.gov.

Those wishing to stay anonymous can submit information through the Riverside Police Department's "Atlas 1" app. The app is available for download on both Apple and Android devices.

