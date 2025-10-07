Riverside police arrest two men in alleged murder-for-hire plot

The Riverside Police Department arrested two Inland Empire men for an alleged murder-for-hire case.

Officers booked Kenny Andrew Johnson, 43, and Alonzo Jeffery Monk Jr., 43, for murder and conspiracy to commit murder. They are being held without bail. Both men pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The case against them stems from a deadly shooting that happened on Sept. 29, outside of an automotive business in Riverside. Investigators said the victim, 27-year-old Horacio Montero Jr., was inside a trailer near the business when he was shot and killed.

Detectives quickly identified Johnson as a suspect and arrested him a few hours later. During the investigation, police said they determined that Johnson and Monk Jr. allegedly conspired to kill Montero Jr.

Investigators are trying to determine the suspects' motive to kill the 27-year-old.

Anyone with additional information on the case should contact Detective Richard Glover at (951) 353-7134 or via email at RGlover@RiversideCA.gov. Tips can also be sent to Detective Anthony Watkins at (951) 353-7105 or via email at AWatkins@RiversideCA.gov.

Those wishing to stay anonymous can submit information through the Riverside Police Department's "Atlas 1" app. The app is available for download on both Apple and Android devices.