Southern California man accused of stealing skin grafts from local hospitals

A San Jacinto man is under arrest, accused of stealing skin grafts and medical equipment from several hospitals in Southern California.

Jason Brauner, 47, had been identified as a suspect in an early July theft of medical equipment at a Rancho Mirage medical center. Over three separate incidents in June and July, Brauner is accused of stealing more than $100,000 worth of surgical equipment and skin grafts, wearing blue scrubs and a surgical mask to blend in with hospital personnel, Riverside County Sheriff's Department said.

Jason Brauner, 47, of San Jacinto, is accused of stealing skin grafts and medical equipment from several hospitals in Southern California. Riverside County Sheriff's Department

Brauner was detained on Aug. 6 by San Diego County Sheriff's deputies after his vehicle was spotted traveling southbound toward San Diego. Stolen medical equipment and hospital apparel were found inside his car, according to deputies.

Following a search warrant served at Brauner's San Jacinto residence, additional stolen medical supplies valued between $10,000 and $25,000 were found.

He was arrested and booked on multiple charges, including grand theft, commercial burglary, and possession of stolen property.

Deputies learned that hospitals in Loma Linda and Newport Beach had also been targeted in similar thefts, and Brauner has been identified as a suspect in those cases as well.

Partner agencies are currently filing additional charges related to those incidents, and detectives believe there may be more victims.

Anyone with information can call the Palm Desert Sheriff's Station at (760) 836–1600.