Riverside police searching for more victims after arrest of hiking trail sexual battery suspect

Police believe there may be additional victims of a sexual battery suspect who's accused of violating a woman on a popular Riverside hiking trail.

According to the Riverside Police Department, officers on March 9 arrested 77-year-old Toai Pham after a victim reported that he allegedly touched her inappropriately without her consent while hiking Mt. Rubidoux.

Ensuing investigations revealed that Pham routinely hikes Mt. Rubidoux in the mornings. Riverside PD said detectives think there could be more victims.

"If you have seen Toai Pham, or someone with a similar description approaching women around the area of Mt. Rubidoux, we encourage you to come forward. Anyone who may have additional information about this investigation is urged to contact Officer James Payne at (951) 353-7113 or JPayne@RiversideCA.gov," Riverside PD said.

Pham, who was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery, was released on $5,000 bail.