Riverside police searching for mother of newborn baby found next to apartment complex dumpster

Authorities are still searching for the mother of a newborn baby that was found next to an apartment complex dumpster in Riverside over the weekend.

The infant was found at around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon in the 3800 block of Jackson Street near Magnolia avenue, according to the Riverside Police Department.

They say that the baby was found inside of a trash bin enclosure adjacent to the complex by people walking by the area.

"The baby boy was lying next to the dumpster, breathing, crying and with the umbilical cord still attached," said a press release from RPD. "Paramedics provided immediate care and transported him across the street to a hospital, where he is currently in good health and stable condition."

Detectives believe that the baby was delivered within hours of his discovery, and that the mother abandoned him immediately afterwards.

"So far, they have not been able to identify the baby's mother, or the person who may have placed him near the dumpster," police said. "Our primary concern is locating the mother to ensure her own health and safety and getting her any medical care or support she may need."

Detectives are urging anyone who has more information to contact them at (951) 353-7121.

Police offered a reminder that with the California Surrendered Baby Law, parents or guardians who do not wish to be responsible for an infant are eligible to safely and legally drop the baby off at any hospital or fire station wth no questions asked within 72 hours of the child's birth.