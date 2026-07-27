Kaiser Permanente employee killed in Riverside pursuit crash, police say

A Kaiser Permanente employee was fatally struck during a Riverside police pursuit on Monday morning, according to authorities.

The chase started at around 11:40 a.m., when Riverside Police Department officers attempted to pull the suspect over for vehicle code violations, department officials told CBS LA.

Initially, the suspect pulled over, but as soon as officers approached, he allegedly sped off, police said.

The officers ran back to their patrol car to begin the pursuit, and by the time they caught up to the suspect, he had allegedly struck a man in front of the Kaiser Permanente Riverside Medical Center, near Magnolia Avenue and Park Sierra Drive, according to Riverside PD.

Police said that the victim, an employee of Kaiser Permanente, was rushed inside the hospital, but eventually succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash. He has not yet been publicly identified.

The suspect has not yet been located, police said.