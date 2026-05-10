Woman killed, infant injured in rollover crash on Riverside County freeway

A woman was killed and an infant was injured in a single-car crash on State Route 60 in Riverside on Sunday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

In a news release, officers said that the crash happened at around 2:10 p.m. east of the 215 Freeway and 60 Freeway interchange near Day Street.

Police said that a 2014 Acura MDX "was traveling at a high rate of speed passing numerous vehicles in the center median shoulder," when the woman driving the vehicle lost control.

The Acura then overturned "numerous times," and the driver was ejected onto eastbound lanes of SR-60, CHP officers said.

"As the driver impacted the roadway, the driver was struck by a 2024 Tesla Model 3," the release said. "The driver of the Acura sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene by fire personnel."

The woman was identified by the Riverside County Coroner as 24-year-old Cheyenne Phillips of Chino.

Witnesses told CHP investigators that the woman's car veered over the center divider and overturned several times before finally coming to a stop.

"An infant child seated in a car seat in the backseat of the Acura sustained minor injuries," CHP's release said. It's unclear if the woman and child were related, as the investigation continues.

The driver of the Tesla that struck the woman was uninjured in the crash.

Investigators said they are still working to determine if drugs and or alcohol were factors in the incident.

Officers issued a SigAlert as the investigation into the crash continued, closing all southbound lanes to traffic for several hours. All lanes were reopened a little before 4 p.m.

Anyone who may know more was asked to contact CHP's Accident Investigation Unit Officer I. Esparza at 951-324-7210.