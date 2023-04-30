Riverside masseuse arrested for sexual assault; detectives searching for additional victims

An Inland Empire man employed as a masseuse was arrested this week for allegedly sexually assaulting a customer during a massage treatment.

Jungsik Mo. Riverside Police Department

According to a statement from Riverside Police Department, the masseuse, identified as 67-year-old Anaheim Hills resident Jungsik Mo, assaulted a client during a scheduled massage at the Healing Tree Acupuncture & Wellness Center, located in the 3900 block of Jackson Street.

During the investigation, detectives learned that the massage center was owned by Mo's wife and that he was employed as a masseuse, though at the time of arrest he did not possess a valid license to operate. They also learned that the couple owned another location in Fullerton named Haim Healing Center.

Mo was arrested on April 24 in Riverside for sexual assault violations. He was released on $75,000 bail.

As they continue to put together a case, investigators ask anyone with additional information or who believes they were a victim to contact them at (951) 353-7136.

Detectives began the investigation back in March.